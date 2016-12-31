My favorite all time rappers

Rap music was developed as a part of hip hop culture during the late 1970s. It was during 1990s that I was strongly influenced by rap music. I still remember those days when my friends and I used to fight over our favorite rappers. So, who is my favorite all time rapper? In my list of favorite all time rappers, I include 3 rappers who influenced me during those days.

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones aka Nas, considered as one of the best rappers of all time was my favorite during the late 1990s. He stole my heart in the year 1994 with the album “IIImatic”, one of the most popular albums even now. It was followed by another popular album “It was written” in the year 1996. I still remember that the album was debuted as number 1 in many charts. In the year 1999, Nas came up with two albums, “First Up” and “I am”, and both debuted as no 1 in many music charts. Nas’s style of singing was unique and even today there are many people out there who are huge fans of his music. Maybe, that’s why Billboard considers him as one of the top rappers of all time.

Notorious B.I.G. died at a young age of 24, but before that he made great rap music that considered him as one of the all time best rappers in the world. I still remember it was in the year 1994 he came up with his first album “Ready to die”. It got a very high rating from critics as well as music lovers all over the world. His second album known as “Life after death” was released after he was murdered by an unknown person. That album remained in the number 1 position for many weeks in almost all the music charts.

Tupac Shakur, another all time favorite of mine and many rap music lovers all around e world died young at the age of 25. He was known as 2PAC. His albums have solid more than 75 million records worldwide and many famous publications such as “Rolling Stone” consider 2PAC as n all time favorite rapper. I became a diehard fan of 2PAC after listening to his album “All Eyez on Me”. Another album “Greatest Hits” is also my favorite. I still like to listen to his music after coming back from office.

Nas, Notorious B.I.G and Tupac, hold a special place in my heart and I am sure they are considered as the best rappers by many rap music lovers all around the world.